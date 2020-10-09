Marguerite ‘Marge’ Olsen, 93

Marguerite (Marge) M. Olsen 93, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

A private family service will be held in her memory in Grand Island, and a short graveside service will be held at the Ord Cemetery. Memorials can be designated to Tabitha Hospice Care in Grand Island or to Trinity Lutheran Church LWML in Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Marge was born on May 8, 1927, to Henry and Pauline (Riha) Misko in Ord.

She graduated from Ord High School. She was married to Clarence Olsen for 24 years and had a son, Ray. The couple lived in Farwell and Ord before they moved to Grand Island. She worked for Brown Fruit Company, Ulry-Talbert Company and the Overland National Bank. She retired from the bank in 1990, and often mentioned the fond memories and friendships over the years.

In 2007, Marge’s health failed and she became a resident of Tiffany Square Care Center for the next 13 years. Marge enjoyed playing cards and playing bingo.

Immediate family survivors include her son, Ray and wife, Deb of Ankeny, Iowa. She had three grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Windeknecht, Travis Olsen and Amanda (Steve) Schany; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ava, Brooklyn, Collin, Scarlett, and Blake.