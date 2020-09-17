Marie Ingram, 93

Marie L. Ingram, 93, of Grand Island formerly of Scotia, passed away Sunday, September 14, 2020.
There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Mark Middendorf of Christ Lutheran Church St. Paul is officiating.
One of three children, Marie was born July 10, 1927, to Fred and Francis Cervinka. She was raised and attended school in Farmington, Mo. Marie became a member of LCMS, and remained a member throughout her life. After graduating from the University of Missouri, Marie worked as a journalist covering livestock events. She was the first female to be named to the Missouri Livestock Judging Team at MU. She is a past member of the Hereford Association, Angus Association and American Quarter Horse Association. Horses were an important part of her life.
Marie married Doyle Ingram on April 24, 1954, in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Three daughters were born to this union, Darlene (Joe) Ellis of La Veta, Colo., Brenda (Ken) Heersink of La Veta and Terri (Steven) McClurkin of Grand Island. Her life was enriched by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
During their 53 years of marriage, Marie and Doyle resided in Fort Bliss, Texas, and Germany while Doyle was in the service. They also lived in Colorado, Washington and Kansas before retiring in Scotia.
She is survived by all three daughters and their families; and a sister-in-law, Mary Cervinka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Freddie Cervinka; and sister and brother-in-law, Francis and Nelson Clark.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at later date.
Online remembrances may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.
