Marilyn Jane Rank, 91, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Private family entombment will take place at a later date in the Trinity United Methodist Columbarium.
Memorials are designated to the family. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Marilyn was born March 19, 1929, at Grand Island, the daughter of Maurice and Goldie (Moses) Skeels.
Marilyn completed her education from Grand Island High School and graduated from the Grand Island Business School. She put her education to good use and was a bookkeeper for many area businesses.
In 1950, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Edwards Rank. This union was blessed with 60 years together and two children, Laurie and Brad.
Marilyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a past Miss Nebraska title holder. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a great friend to many.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Laurie Rank of Grand Island and Brad Rank of Lincoln; her beloved grand puppy, Chrissy; along with many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2011; and her brother, Keith Skeels.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.