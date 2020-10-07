Marjorie Becker, 94

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — It is with great sadness the family of Marjorie Mae Becker (nee Zulkoski), 94, formerly of St. Paul, and most recently Lake Odessa, Mich., announces her passing Oct. 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul.

Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Marjorie Mae Zulkoski was born Nov. 15, 1925, to Frank and Matilda Zulkoski in Ord. Marge married Harold Becker on Aug. 22, 1967, in Chicago. Marge worked for many years in Cicero, Ill., raising her children, enjoying city life. Marge was an avid card player, bowler and a member of various card clubs. She was also an outstanding quilter, making works of art. She donated quilts to various charities and has left a large body of quilting work. They eventually retired to St. Paul to be closer to her sister.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, as the beloved mother of James McGachey, Richard McGachey, Larry McGachey and Joan Herman. She is survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.