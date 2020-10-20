AURORA — Marjory Rosas, 55, of Aurora, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at her home, with her loved ones surrounding her.

Marjory’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will host a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the 4-H Building at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Eighth and A streets in Aurora. Memorials may be to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Marjory E. Rosas, the daughter of Pete and Janet (Taylor) Love was born at Ainsworth on Jan. 22, 1965, and passed away at Aurora on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 55.

Marjory grew up in Polk, where she attended school. Marjory married William James on Sept. 21, 1985, at Grand Island and they had two children: Keith and Janet.

On June 7, 2013, Marjory married Raymond Rosas at Aurora, where they made their home.

Over the years, Marjory worked at the Aurora Mall, Bonnavilla and A-1 Fiberglass in Aurora.

Marjory loved bowling, gardening, camping and celebrating Christmas. She most enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids.