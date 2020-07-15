FULLERTON — Mark Edward Dubas, 56, of Fullerton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton.
A private family vigil service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Public visitation will follow from 5:30 to 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. The family will not be present for the visitation. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended.
The vigil service on Wednesday and the Funeral Mass on Thursday will be broadcast live on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh.
Mark was born Jan. 17, 1964, to Leo C. and Minnie (McIntyre) Dubas in Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1982. He then attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He moved to Omaha and worked as a custodian at University of Nebraska at Omaha. He then worked for Appleton Electric in Columbus. In the early 2000s, he returned to Fullerton.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Husker fan and also enjoyed watching high school sports. He also LOVED cats.
He is survived by his siblings, Leonard (Kathy) Dubas of Grand Island, Betty (Ken) Longe of Omaha, Bob (Mona) Dubas of Grand Island, Dale (Barbara) Dubas of Fullerton and Joyce Elbert of Fullerton; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant siblings, Donna and Timothy; brother-in-law, Jim Elbert; and nephew, Jeffrey (son of Dale).