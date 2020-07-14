FULLERTON — Mark Edward Dubas, 56, of Fullerton. passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton.
A private family vigil service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Public visitation will follow from 5:30 to 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. The family will not be present for the visitation. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended.
The vigil service on Wednesday and the Funeral Mass on Thursday will be broadcast live on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh).