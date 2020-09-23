Marlene Brundage, 96, of Grand Island, a longtime resident of Cairo, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Derek Apfel will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Marlene was born Nov. 6, 1923, to Charles and Lillian (Indracek) Brisbane in Omaha. She grew up and graduated from school in Omaha. She married Leslie Brundage on April 21, 1942. The couple lived in Los Angeles, moved to Cairo in 1944 and remained there until they moved to Grand Island in 2015. She worked as a nurse at St. Francis, the Lutheran Hospital and the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

She is survived by her daughters, Joy Wenzl and Jean Ann (James) Bernth; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marie (Winnie) Weimer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie Brundage; sons, Richard and Leslie Brundage; and sisters, Ruth Fowlk, Doris Matthew and Frankie Brisbane.