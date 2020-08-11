Laverda Marlene Crawford, 81, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, at Azira Health Broadwell Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Under the circumstances with COVID-19, the family has chosen to not put any of the family, relatives and the many friends at risk. Also to be noted by all, her passing was not COVID-19-related.
LaVerda “Marlene” Crawford was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Marquette to Ralph M. and LaVerda G (Newhouser) Fowler. Marlene had two older siblings, Ronald and Robert. She spent her childhood years in the Marquette area, then transferred to Aurora Public School in fall of 1950. Marlene was a Harvest of Harmony Queens Court in 1955. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1956. Following graduation, she was secretary to E.D. Humann, superintendent of Aurora Public Schools.
On Feb. 8, 1957, she married Larey L. Crawford. They lived in Aurora for a short time, then moved to Omaha. While in Omaha, Larey and Marlene’s three children were born. Marlene also worked for the Ralston Bank while living in Omaha. In 1965 they moved to Alda to be closer to family. In 1970 they moved to Phillips. In Phillips, Marlene became very active in the Phillips Methodist Church. She worked for the Aurora Public Schools, Heritage Bank in Aurora and Phillips Post Office before retiring in 1995.
At that time, Larey and Marlene purchased a motor home and began traveling to Arizona for the winters, coming back to Phillips in the summers. She enjoyed swimming, walking and talking, crafts, and all the activities with her many friends for several years.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being a social person, Marlene never knew a stranger and always had a smile for those she met.
She is survived by her husband, Larey of Grand Island; sons, John (Kim) of Aurora, Todd (Jody) of Greer S.C; four grandchildren, Samantha (Andy) Palensky, Lyndlee (Dave) Mansfield, Kearsten (Spencer) Bures and Joshua Philips; five great-grandchildren, Paxton, Leighton, and Emerson Palensky, Maelee and Max Bures; plus many other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; brothers, Ronald and Robert Fowler; and daughter, LeAnn Crawford.
Family services will be announced and held at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated later. Condolences may be mailed or emailed to the family through the mortuary and website at www.higbymortuary.com.