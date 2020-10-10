 Skip to main content
Marlene Fritz, 83

Marlene M. Fritz, 83, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

