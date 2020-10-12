Marlene M. Fritz, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family.
Marlene was born May 21, 1937, on a farm north of Ravenna, the daughter of George and Rose (Krs) Chizek.
She received her education from Ravenna Public Schools and went to work as soon as she could.
On June 3, 1956, she married Arlow Fritz at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The couple made their home near Poole and were blessed with a son, Arlen.
Marlene was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna, and most recently of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Marlene loved to cook and her specialty was cinnamon rolls and doughnuts. She enjoyed staying sharp playing dominoes, Aggravation, pitch and pinochle with neighbors, friends and family. Marlene liked listening to polka music and “Mollie B’s Polka” was a favorite show. She read romance novels in her spare time and liked to cut out new recipes from magazines. Marlene was always blessed by wonderful family and friends and loved to be with her grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her son, Arlen; two grandchildren, Kailey Fritz of Grand Island and Spencer Fritz of Chicago; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlow in 2009; and a sister, Amy.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
