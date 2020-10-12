Marlene M. Fritz, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family.

Marlene was born May 21, 1937, on a farm north of Ravenna, the daughter of George and Rose (Krs) Chizek.

She received her education from Ravenna Public Schools and went to work as soon as she could.

On June 3, 1956, she married Arlow Fritz at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The couple made their home near Poole and were blessed with a son, Arlen.

Marlene was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna, and most recently of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.