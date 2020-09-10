Martin Wagner, 64

ORD — Martin Teel Wagner, 64, of rural Ord passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Valley County Health System in Ord after fiercely and courageously battling cancer since late 2018.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangement.
The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch.
