Marty Wagner, 64

ORD — Martin Teel Wagner, 64, of rural Ord passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Valley County Health System in Ord after fiercely and courageously battling cancer since late 2018.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The Mass can be viewed on m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch.
Marty was born Sept. 28, 1955, in Valley County to Donald and Gertrude (Teel) Wagner. He spent his childhood in the North Loup and Ord areas and graduated from Ord High School in 1973.
Marty received an associate degree from Central Community College at Hastings in 1975. Following college, Marty started his career working for Dickey-John Corporation in Nebraska. In the early 1980s, his work took him to central Illinois, where he continued to work in the agricultural industry, ultimately starting with TeeJet Technologies in 1997. He remained in central Illinois until 2008, after which he returned home to Ord. Since 2008, he has continued his work with TeeJet while also operationally managing both Wagner family farms.
He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Marty enjoyed coaching youth soccer, running and playing racquetball. He was a Husker Fan and a wine connoisseur.
Survivors include his father, Donald Wagner, of Ord; a son, Matthew Wagner, of Chicago; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Mathew Patterson of Boerne, Texas, and Christina and Daryl Barnes of Auburn, Ill.; Papa to three grandchildren, Brody, Mason and Maks; seven brothers, Ronald (Betty), Lawrence (Jane), Charles, Thomas (Jeanne), Kevin, James (Tabitha) and Michael (Carol); five sisters, Christine (Riley) Cook, Barbara (Marv) Yrkoski, Mary Hughes, Therese (Michael) Hulme and Patricia (Jerry) Behnk; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude, and two sisters, Regina Wagner and Vicky Croot.
