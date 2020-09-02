TOOL, Texas — Mary Ann Keeshan, 83, of Tool, Texas, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. Jim Golka officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a Parish Rosary at 9:30 Friday. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island or St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrel City, Texas.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Keeshan was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Genoa to Peter and Eleanor (Prososki) Vetick. She grew up and received her education in Silver Creek.
She married James E. Keeshan on Feb. 13, 1956, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. The couple lived in North Bend, Albion and Grand Island, where they owned and operated Grand Island Music, the Desert Rose and Keeshan Trucking. In retirement, she lived in Tool, Texas.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Parish, Arnold Hills Woman’s Club, Literary Club of Cedar Creek Lake, and Ladies of the Lake Craft Guild. She also volunteered for the Tool Community Food Pantry. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and games with friends, and watching Husker Football. Her hobbies included baking (she was known for her Carrot Cake), boating, fishing and walking.
Survivors include one son, Jason Keeshan of Lincoln; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Kenneth Warren of Grand Island and Michelle and Randal Vallejo of Tool, Texas; a brother, Edwin Vetick of Lyons; a sister, Theresa Mostek of Berthoud, Colo.; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Alvin Vetick; a sister, Veronica “Vernie” Wieser; and a son, James Keeshan Jr.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.