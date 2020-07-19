Mary Grange, a longtime resident of Grand Island, died after a long illness July 16, 2020, in Papillion.
Funeral services will be held at St. Leo’s in Grand Island at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary Claire (Matthews) Grange was born in Highmore, S.D., on July 26, 1928. One of five children, Mary’s parents were Thomas and Margaret Matthews.
Mary graduated from Pierre High School in Pierre, S.D., and attended the College of St. Benedict in Minnesota. She transferred to Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., where she met Bill Grange, the love of her life. Mary always said she fell in love with Bill the first night she met him, when she laughed at all his funny stories.
Mary was a true and loving partner, and Bill always appreciated her intuitive observations and sage advice. A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary was gifted in helping every child develop his or her individual talents.
After Mary taught first grade for three years and Bill finished his graduate education, they were married on June 2, 1951, in Pierre. They lived briefly in Tyndall, S.D., where Bill opened an optometry practice and their two oldest children were born. In 1954, they moved to Grand Island.
The Granges were longtime members of St. Mary’s Cathedral, where Mary was involved in Catholic Daughters. In 1978, they joined St. Leo’s Parish Community. Mary was a member of P.E.O., an avid bridge player and enjoyed her friendships in the Birthday Club. She volunteered as an English-language tutor and helped recent immigrants study for their GED exams and citizenship tests.
Bill and Mary enjoyed their friends and neighbors at Kuester Lake, where they lived for 37 years. Mary was a wonderful cook and baker, and they both enjoyed entertaining. After Bill’s retirement, Bill and Mary spent 24 winters on South Padre Island, Texas, where they were part of a large community of “Winter Texan” friends.
In 2011, Bill and Mary moved to Riverside Lodge and later to the Grand Lodge at Hillcrest in Papillion, to be closer to their son, Tom, and his family.
Mary is survived by Bill, her husband of 69 years; and her beloved children, Mary Beth Harper of Kent, Ohio, Jim Grange (Pam) of Denver, Colo., Tom Grange (Cindy) of Bellevue, and Cass Grange (Thomas Moe) of Austin, Texas. She leaves devoted grandchildren, Kate Harper Goodine (Dave), Sam Harper (Jenny), Will Harper, Etta Grange Skoch (Matt), Kipp Grange (Jenna), Fae Grange, Jack Grange (Rachael), Maggie Grange, Cathryn Grange, Eric Moe (Daniela), Andy Moe; and stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Thomas (Travis), Logan Tyler (Jaynee) and Mason Tyler, as well as 17 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Jim Matthews (Marianne) and Ed Matthews (Wanda).
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jack, who died of cancer in 1974; granddaughter, Mary Cathryn Grange, who died of sudden infant death syndrome in 1987; and her brothers, Thomas and Charles.
Memorials can be made to the Grange Family Memorial at the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation or to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Dr. Bill Grange, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., Apt. 37, Papillion, NE 68133.