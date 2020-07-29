Mary Heiden, 49

ALDA — Mary Idela Heiden, 49, of Alda passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Marty Egging is the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament, with a vigil service beginning at 6. CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and service. Masks are required.
Mary was born May 20, 1971, in Grand Island, the daughter of Diane (Potrzeba) Price. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Northwest High School.
On July 9, 2005, Mary married Jeffrey Heiden. Mary stayed busy with her own children and then with her beloved grandchildren. She loved to fish and go camping.
Those who will cherish her memory include her children, Bridget Uribe of Grand Island, Rachel Gass of Grand Island, Michelle (Dominic) Boltz of Alda, Alicia Martinez of Alda and Jesus Martinez of Alda; eight grandchildren, Madison, Garrett Jr., Sasha, Daniel, Alejandro, Antonio, Ryker and Mason; brothers, James Potrzeba and Donnie (Ashley) Price; sister, Diane (Jorge) Villatoro; and many extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Price; and both husbands, Henry Aldana and Jeff Heiden.
