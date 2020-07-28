ALDA — Mary Idela Heiden, 49, of Alda passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Marty Egging is the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a vigil service beginning at 6. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and service. Face masks are required. More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Heiden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.