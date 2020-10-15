Mary Nolan, 68

ALBION — Mary E. Nolan, 68, of Albion passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of Mary’s life with be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion.

A private family service will be held, with inurnment at Grandview Cemetery in Spalding.

Mary Evonne Nolan, daughter of Bernard Delbert and Marion Alice (Bartlett) Anson, was born Jan. 12, 1952, at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Andrews Church in Spalding. She grew up in the Spalding area with her parents, two brothers, Art and Joe, and sister, Leslie. She attended elementary school at Rural districts 38 and 55, and graduated from Spalding High School with the Class of 1970.

On Jan. 26, 1972, Mary was united in marriage to Robert J. Nolan at the courthouse in Yankton, S.D. They were blessed with two sons: Michael and Brian. They lived various places until finding their permanent home in Albion, where Mary worked as bookkeeper for Nolan Motors. Later she worked as bookkeeper for Boone County Concrete, where she worked alongside her husband for over 30 years.