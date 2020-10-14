Mary Nolan, 68

ALBION — Mary E. Nolan, 68, of Albion passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life with be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. A private family service will be held with inurnment at Grandview Cemetery in Spalding.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.