 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Nolan, 68

Mary Nolan, 68

ALBION — Mary E. Nolan, 68, of Albion passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life with be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. A private family service will be held with inurnment at Grandview Cemetery in Spalding.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts