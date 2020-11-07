 Skip to main content
Mary Rouse, 66

Mary Rouse, 66, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are required for the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

