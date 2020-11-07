Mary Rouse, 66

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. Social distancing will be followed and face masks are required for the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.