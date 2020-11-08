Mary Rouse, 66, of Grand Island died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. COVID restrictions will be in place during the visitation, and face masks are required at all times. Memorials are suggested to The GRACE Foundation, which provides resources to local cancer patients and was also instrumental in helping Mary during her fight. Per Mary’s wishes, funeral services will not take place.

Mary was born on Dec. 8, 1953, at Sisters of Saint Francis Hospital to Lois (Sass) and George Wassinger Sr. She grew up in Grand Island, and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She made Grand Island her lifelong home where she enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren and grand-dogs.

She is survived by her son, Jason Rouse and husband Ivan Martinez; son, Jonathan and wife Lyndie Rouse; daughter, Jenna (Rouse) and husband Joel Weldon; six grandchildren and four grand-dogs; four sisters, Tori Taylor, Cathy Files, Becky Smith, and Carla Moellenberndt; three brothers, Anthony Wassinger, James Wassinger, and George Wassinger Jr.; and 15 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.