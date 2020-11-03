 Skip to main content
Mary True, 82

ARCADIA — Mary True, 82, of Arcadia died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Valley County Hospital in Ord.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia, with Ray Barry officiating. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Inurnment of the ashes will be held at a later date at the Lee Park Cemetery west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the True family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Mary’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

