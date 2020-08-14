Matthew Shayne Van Boening, 32, of Grand Island died unexpectedly Aug. 7, 2020. He was the husband of Lynsey.
Born in Grand Island, Matthew was the son of Lee and D’Ann Van Boening. He is survived by his spouse; his parents; brothers, Brant, Brad and Michael; and his sisters, Melissa, Amber and Amy.
Matthew enjoyed the outdoors, music and how things worked. He took pleasure in fixing items ranging from toolboxes to conveyor belts to railcars.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Occasions Reception, 218 W. Second St. To protect those at risk from COVID-19, there will be no formal schedule to promote distancing.
