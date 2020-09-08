Maxine Volf, 89

ORD — Maxine L. Volf, 89, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Mrs. Volf’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.
Maxine Louise was born Feb. 7, 1931, on the farm near Elyria, to Stanley and Barbara (Kapustka) Swanek. She spent her childhood on farms in Valley County, where she received her early education.
On Jan. 10, 1950, Maxine was united in marriage to Edwin E. Volf at Arcadia. The couple made their home on the Volf family farmstead west of Ord, where they lived and farmed their entire married lives.
Mr. Volf passed away on May 2, 2000. Maxine made her home at Parkview Village at Ord, and had been a resident at the Valley View Senior Village since 2009.
Maxine was a member of St. Mary’s Church at Elyria and Boleszyn Polish Church.
Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, collecting cookbooks, watching cooking shows and playing cards. Maxine will be most remembered by as a wonderful cook who instilled the love of cooking into her granddaughters. She cherished her family, especially “loving on” her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Minnette of Ord and Darwin and Linda of Burwell; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Neal) Martinsen, Kelley Volf, Loren Volf, Kasey Volf, Kristina (Bryant) Foth and Brady Volf; six great-grandchildren, Eizley and Kinzey Martinsen, Aubree Martinsen, Hayden Volf, Elliette and Addison Foth; two sisters-in-law, Margie Swanek and Dorothy Setlik; and her many friends and caregivers at the Valley View Senior Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Volf; a brother, Don Swanek; and a sister, Marjorie Valasek.
Memorials are suggested to the Valley View Senior Village. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
