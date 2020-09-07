 Skip to main content
Maxine Volf, 89

ORD — Maxine L. Volf, 89, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.

Mrs. Volf’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass.

Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Valley View Senior Village. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

