AURORA — Melvin J. Babcock, 67, of Aurora died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Custer County, Neb., the result of a motorcycle accident.
Graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. The Rev. Gene Arnold will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. CDC recommendations for social distancing will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the family. You are encouraged to sign Mel’s guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Melvin was born April 16, 1953, in Cozad. He was the son of Marvin and Grace (Dodd) Babcock. Melvin grew up in Cozad before moving with his family to Kearney. He graduated from Kearney High School and entered the U.S. Army on May 26, 1972, serving until his honorable discharge on Jan. 30, 1975. He married Brigitte Hedler on Aug. 31, 1980, in Kearney. Mel was employed at Eaton in Kearney for five years. In 2000 he began his career as a contract truck driver, retiring in 2018. The couple made their home in Aurora.
Mel was an avid motorcyclist. He loved everything Harley Davidson or Goldwing.
He was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center, where he helped with lawn mowing at the church the last several years.
Mel is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brigitte Babcock of Aurora; daughter, Sherrie Johnson (Rebeekah) of Grand Island; sons, Erick Babcock of Aurora and Clark Kotrous of Lincoln; stepdaughter, Dennise (Don) Akins-Whitson of Lincoln; stepgrandchildren, Steven, Montanna, Makayla, Dwight and Lexie; and sister, Philby Phillips of Wilcox.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Babcock; and stepdaughter, Sheila Wallace.