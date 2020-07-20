HASTINGS — Melvin E. Massey, 76, of Hastings, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln.
Memorial Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. in Oxford Cemetery in Oxford. In honoring his wishes to be cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melvin was born Nov. 17, 1943, on a farm south of Oxford to Lloyd and Evelyn (Schroeder) Massey. He was baptized on Sept. 2, 1945, and confirmed on July 7, 1963, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford. Melvin graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport. He served in the Nebraska National Guards for six years. Melvin married Jane Maruhn in 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford; sons, Timothy E. Massey and Craig A. Massey were born.
Melvin worked for Fast Construction starting in 1967, and completed an apprenticeship. He started Hastings Masonry in 1975; retiring in 2016. Melvin was an accomplished bricklayer/mason, some of the projects he completed were the stone floor in the Archway over Interstate 80, Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Cattle/Sheep arena and the Expo Center at the State Fair in Grand Island. He was an avid hunter and Husker fan.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jane Massey, of Hastings; sons, Timothy Massey of Grand Island and Craig Massey of Colorado Springs, Colo; siblings and spouses, Conrad and Teresa Massey of Cambridge, Barbara and Kenneth Pickenpaugh of Douglas, Wyo; Gary Massey of Albuquerque, N.M., Linda Massey of Douglas, Wyo; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Massey and Evelyn Featherston; and grandparents, William and Kathleen Schroeder and Frederic and Clara Bell Massey.