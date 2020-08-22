Michael Casper, 57

FREMONT — Michael A. Casper, 57, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.
Michael was born Sept. 4, 1962, in Fremont to Bonnie and Larry Casper. He grew up in Blue Hill and Grand Island graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1980. After graduation he spent eight years in the U.S. Navy traveling the world aboard the aircraft carrier Ranger and Constellation. Michael lived in Tacoma, Wash., before returning to Fremont in 2001 where he worked for Oilgear until his failing health forced him to retire.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Casper; daughter, Jennifer (Scott Peters). of Grand Island; granddaughter, Destiny Oakley; brother, Mark Casper. of Fremont; sister, Michelle Luna (Bridget O’Neil); nieces and nephews, Kally (Eric) Sorensen of Omaha, Ruben (Jessila) Luna of Grand Island, Nathan Luna of Grand Island; aunt and uncle, Bob and Linda Betkie, of Fremont.
Michael was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Wanda and Gerald Betkie, and Harry and Alvine Casper.
Service information
11:00AM
751 North Lincoln Ave.
Fremont, NE 68025