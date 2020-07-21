Michael H. ‘Dugger’ George, 71, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020.
A service and celebration of Mike’s life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Jeremy Reagan of Solid Rock Baptist Church will officiate. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. Burial will be the following day in Peetz, Colo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths and will continue from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Mike was born Dec. 15, 1948, at Sidney, the son of Harry C. Sr. and Mabel Beth (Simms) George. He received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Class of 1967. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He was employed with Diamond Engineering for several years before going to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer. He retired after 25 years with the railroad.
Mike spent many, many hours at Fonner Park. He loved everything about the track … the horses, betting the races, befriending those who also came to bet the horses and being on the inside circle of the trainers and breeders.
Those who will cherish his memory include his brother, Harry George Jr. of Coalcreek Canyon, Colo.; his nieces and nephew, Leah (Danny) Baldon and their children, Kelly, Witt and Kade, Jennifer Jammet and her family, and Michael George and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Wyatt Michael Baldon.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
