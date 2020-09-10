PHILLIPS — Michael “Mick” Saathoff, 72, of Phillips, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at home.
Cremation has been chosen and there will be no services held. All Faiths Funeral is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors.
Mick was born July 10, 1948, at Cheyenne, Wyo., on the F.E. Warren Base, son of C. D. and Eunice (Parsons) Saathoff.
Mick grew up in California and Phoenix, Ariz., until he enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 21, 1967. He served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on Jan. 19, 1969.
He began his career in car sales even while still in the Army stationed in Germany. Wherever he lived, Mick was able to help the community with their automobile needs.
Mick enjoyed playing keno and most any activities that had to do with gambling. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and pestering his wife of 30 years, Orpha.
He is survived by his wife, Orpha, of Phillips; children, Tim (Danielle) Saathoff of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom Saathoff of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Tammy, Dale, Damien, Eva, Willow, Langley, Fletcher and Graham; adopted family, Kathy, Mary and Bill; stepchildren, Carrie and Nikki; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Donny.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
