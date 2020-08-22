 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael ‘Mike’ Markvicka, 65

Michael ‘Mike’ Markvicka, 65

Only $5 for 5 months

ST. PAUL — Michael “Mike” J. Markvicka 65, of St. Paul, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis, in Grand Island.

Although he was an organ donor, his family will always remember him as a hero even though they were unable to follow through with his wishes because he had complications due to COVID-19.

To honor Mike’s wishes, his body will be cremated after a private family viewing at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul with the Rev. Rayappa Konka presiding at a later date. A private inurnment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in rural St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Markvicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts