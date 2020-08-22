Michael ‘Mike’ Markvicka, 65

ST. PAUL — Michael “Mike” J. Markvicka 65, of St. Paul, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis, in Grand Island.
Although he was an organ donor, his family will always remember him as a hero even though they were unable to follow through with his wishes because he had complications due to COVID-19.
To honor Mike’s wishes, his body will be cremated after a private family viewing at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul with the Rev. Rayappa Konka presiding at a later date. A private inurnment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in rural St. Paul.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.