PHILLIPS — Michael John Schmitz, 58, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Phillips.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. All CDC recommendations will be followed, and face coverings are required as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Mike was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Hastings to Eugene and Grace (Mays) Schmitz. He grew up in Doniphan and graduated from Doniphan High School in 1980. On Jan. 7, 1983, he was united in marriage to Colleen Schimmer. They built a life in their hometown area, where Mike dedicated most of his working life to Proctor & Gamble (Iams). He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, learning from his father-in-law and riding his motorcycle. He loved watching his grandkids and gave every last piece of his heart to them.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Colleen; children, Heather (Dusty) Alexander, Jesse Schmitz, and Ashley (Cody) Prochaska; four grandchildren, Braelyn, Tatum, Gavin, and Gemma; siblings, Joan Kraft, Valeria Mayzak-Schmitz, Gregory Schmitz, Joyce Fisher and Randy Schmitz; mother-in-law, Janice Schimmer; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Grace Schmitz; brother, Roger Schmitz; niece, Tonya (Detamore) Burns; and father-in-law, Larry Schimmer.