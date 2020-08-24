Mike Markvicka, 65

ST. PAUL — Michael “Mike” J. Markvicka, 65, of St. Paul passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Although he was an organ donor, his family will always remember him as a hero even though they were unable to follow through with his wishes because he had complications due to COVID-19.
To honor Mike’s wishes, his body will be cremated after a private family viewing at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. A Private Inurnment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in rural St. Paul.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, with the Rev. Rayappa Konka presiding. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Mike was born to Earl and Evangeline “Vangie” (Jerabek) Markvicka on Dec. 10, 1954, in Omaha. Mike was the oldest of their five children, growing up on the farm west of St. Paul. Mike graduated from St. Paul High School in 1973. He went right to work on the farm, raising crops and livestock. He met Diana Landers; they dated in high school, and they were united in marriage on July 20, 1974. They lived in Howard County their entire married life. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer.
Together they enjoyed traveling (especially on motorcycles through South Dakota), hunting and dining at various restaurants. They enjoyed visiting his uncle Joe and aunt Dee in Ashton. Mike enjoyed being a prankster and pranked Diana several times throughout their marriage. Later Mike started trucking on his own, hauling grain and livestock for area farmers and Klinginsmith Express. He also did long-distance trucking from coast to coast. He knew where the best barbecue restaurants were in every state. Mike helped out where he could; he helped move the AA Building into town and several buildings in for the Historical Society to the present site.
Mike enjoyed tractor pulls and his horses, “King and Chas.” He loved playing blackjack and watching westerns and the Military Channel. He also loved playing the Landers’ Family Christmas White Elephant game, in which he would sneak mountain oysters into the men’s gift much to Diana’s dismay (but the guys loved it). He enjoyed hosting various friends that came to hunt in the Howard County area over the years. Mike loved to take his mother Vangie out for breakfast at the Danish Baker in Dannebrog and the Sweet Shoppe in St. Paul. He also enjoyed visiting with his trucking friends.
Mike was a kind and gentle man who loved farming, trucking, his family and friends, but most of all, his grandchildren who called him “Papa.” They were his pride and joy — it was always a competition to see who could hold the grandbabies first. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and target shoot. Ten children got to call him “Godfather.” He teased and spoiled his special niece, Jessica Rasmussen. Mike was especially proud of his grandson, Blake, for graduating from Advanced Individual Training and Army Basic Combat Training (due to COVID-19, he was unable to attend).
He had a love for food and enjoyed cooking breakfast for his mother and mother-in-law. One of his favorite desserts was his aunt Betty’s apple pie. After he returned home from his hospital stay, Mike and Diana created a quick bucket list. He was determined to leave lasting memories for his family, especially his grandkids!
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and a Young Farmers Group.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Michael Markvicka; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dustin Green; grandchildren, Blake, Brandon, Jace and Jax Green; bonus grandson, Tyler Green; mother, Vangie Obermiller; brothers and sister-in-law, Tim Markvicka and Mark and Sandy Markvicka; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane and Dick Reed and Julie Rasmussen; mother-in-law, Beverly Landers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Ginny Landers, Ava and Matt Bratten, Kim Landers, Leonard and Vicki Landers and Becky Hightower; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his two loyal four-legged friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Markvicka; stepfather, Gailord Obermiller; uncle, Melvin Markvicka; nephew, Kenny Markvicka; and father-in-law, LeRoy Landers.