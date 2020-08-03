Mildred I. Kohtz, 95, of Grand Island, died July 30, 2020, at Tiffany Square.
A private family memorial service will be held at Apfel Funeral Home with the Rev. Sheri Lodel officiating. Inurnment will be in the Central City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Mildred was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Hordville, to Gus and Martha (Engstrom) Seaquist. She grew up in Hordville and received her education at Hordville High School.
In 1972, she attended Kearney State and received her LPN license. She then worked over 20 years at the Veterans Hospital in Grand Island. She then did in home health care for several years.
Survivors include sons: James (Beryl) Kohtz of Fort Worth, Texas, Gerry (LaNell) Kohtz of Dannebrog; grandchildren: Kristi Reyerson, Jim Kohtz, Gus Kohtz, Heather Smith, Erin Blauhorn, Ted Kohtz and David Kohtz; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Delores Jefferson, of Central City,.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Lynn Garrett; sisters, Ruth Bachenberg, Helen Booton and Margaret King; brother, Harold Seaquist; sister-in-law, Charlene Johannes; and brothers-in-law, Norvin Johannes and John Jefferson.