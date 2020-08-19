CENTRAL CITY — Mildred L. “Millie” Terjak, 93, of Central City passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
There will be a private family burial of ashes at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Millie was born Aug. 30, 1926, at Anselmo, the daughter of William and Meta (Sauerberg) Snell. She grew up in Custer County, graduating from Dry Valley High School in 1944. For a while she worked for the Navy in California at Point Mugu. After returning to Nebraska she was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Laymen’s League, a Sunday school teacher for many years and a volunteer grandparent at the Trinity School.
Survivors include her children, Tim (Kendall) Terjak of Grand Island, Douglas (LeeAnn) Terjak of Central City and Kristi (Mitchell) Christensen of Grand Island; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Kreutzer, of Kearney; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, Theodore Terjak and Arvhid Gardner; parents; twin infant granddaughters; grandson, Josh Beal; brother, Howard Person; and sisters, Eunice Toney and Wilma Stevenson.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.