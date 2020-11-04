Milrae Sullivan, 96, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

A small service with family and close friends will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Apfel Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar View Cemetery at Doniphan. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks and to practice proper social distancing. For those not able to attend, the service will be streamed on the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Milrae (Lepin) Sullivan, youngest of three children, was born in Blue Hill on Jan. 19, 1924, to Herman and Rose (Kottwitz) Lepin. The family moved to Doniphan in 1931, and she attended country school District 60 until 1937, when the family lived in Hastings for a short time. They returned to Doniphan and she began high school there in the fall of 1937. She graduated from Doniphan High School in 1941 as class valedictorian.

She attended 1 1/2 years at Hastings College on a scholarship. She worked at various jobs including Cornhusker Ordnance and Hastings Naval Depot defense plants, and also for a short time at General Electric in Lincoln and the Hastings Tribune in Hastings.