Minerva Ramos, 68

Minerva (Mine) Valderaz Ramos, 68, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Celebrant will be Fr. Jim Golka. Rosary will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Minerva was bornon Jan. 20, 1952, in Comfort, Texas, the daughter of Jose Valderaz and Georgina Ramos.

She received her primary education in Texas and earned her GED when she moved to Nebraska in 1972.

Minerva was united in marriage to Cruz Ramos Sr. on Aug. 12, 1971. This union was blessed with seven children.

Minerva loved caring for her family, her home being the center of family meals on Saturdays or Sundays. She enjoyed traveling to California and Texas and being in the home they built in Mexico to visit family. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds that she fed. Minerva was a lifelong homemaker and made her home a safe haven for emergency foster care.