Minerva Ramos, 68, of Grand Island passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home.

Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Mass will begin at 10:30. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will appear later.