Mitch Earnest, 60

PALMER — Mitch D. Earnest, 60, of Palmer died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. The family will not be present for the visitation. Social distancing and face masks will be required and seating will be limited for the service. The family requests casual attire of racing T-shirts, Mitch T-shirts or your favorite T-shirt and jeans. The funeral will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Mitch was born Aug. 20, 1960, at Grand Island, the son of Howard and Beth (Reasland) Earnest. Mitch grew up in Cairo and was a 1978 graduate of Centura High School.

In 1983, he moved to Palmer, where he worked for Ferrellgas.