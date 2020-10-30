Mitch Earnest, 60

PALMER — Mitch D. Earnest, 60, of Palmer, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Pastor Jerry Quandt will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. The family will not be present for the visitation. Social distancing and face masks will be required and seating will be limited for the service. The family requests casual attire of racing T-shirts, Mitch T-shirts or your favorite T-shirt and jeans.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.