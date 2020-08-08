Morgan Woode, 67, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Morgan was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Akim Oda, Ghana, in West Africa, the son of James Benjamin and Asi (Takyiwah) Woode. He received his education at a Catholic school, grew to manhood and learned to play the drums ‘til the cows came home.
As Morgan grew up in Ghana, music was a huge part of his life. He became a professional musician, playing at concerts, festivals, nightclubs and theaters.
He later was invited to come to Nebraska to form a band called Ashanti. The group played for school assemblies, educational programs and in festivals and nightclubs in Grand Island, Norfolk, Lincoln, Omaha and Kansas City.
He was united in marriage to Trisha Bolling on July 22, 1999, in Hastings. Over the years, he worked at Central Catholic School and later for Grand Island Public Schools at West Lawn Elementary. He formed his own music group, “Fanti Way,” which included his son, Keeran, on the drums and his daughter, Sophie, would dance. He also taught many young people to play the drums.
He received the Outstanding Performer Award from Moonshell Arts & Humanities Council in 2007 and was very proud of becoming an American citizen on Aug. 31, 2017.
Morgan was a kind and gentle soul who felt music was a universal language that talks to the spirit and makes you feel good about life. He will be dearly missed by students, teachers and co-workers in the school system and his many musician friends and fans.
He is survived by his wife, Trisha Woode, of Grand Island; son, Keeran Woode, of Grand Island; daughter, Sophie Woode, of Grand Island; sons, Bismark and Emmanuel Woode, both of Ghana; brother, Ben Woode, of Ghana; as well as other extended family in Ghana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Gideon Woode.
