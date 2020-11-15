Myron Omel, 103

In 1948, the family moved from California to a farm north of Giltner. Myron said in the beginning, farming was a learning experience for wife Martha, who was always a “city girl.” They lived on that farm 61 years, raising three children, growing corn, living life and helping others. He was a builder, could fix almost anything, an inventor, and lived and farmed with the “make do, can do” spirit.

Myron enjoyed golf and bowling in his later years and won several senior golf tournaments well into his 90s. For 20 years, before Martha’s death in January 2007, the couple traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and New Zealand, usually traveling with tour groups that became another whole circle of friends.

Myron accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in 1932. This decision became a lifetime of service to the Christian Church as teacher, deacon, elder and service to church members and the community. Martha and Myron met at the Christian Church in Long Beach, Calif. Myron’s life was one of service: to the land, to the people he met, to God. He once said he hoped he would be remembered as someone who tried to help people, that he always tried to do the right thing and lived a good life.

In Myron’s family the last words before leaving were always “I love you,” before you said goodbye.