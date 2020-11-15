Nancy Bruns, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.
Service and celebration of Nancy’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both visitation and service.
Nancy was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Grand Island, the daughter of Gilbert and Lucile (Cross) Harder.
On May 30, 1958, she married Johnnie Bruns. Three children were born to this marriage. Over the years, the family made their home in Grand Island and Phillips, returning to Grand Island in later years.
For a time, Nancy was employed by Aurora Schools and Lee’s Family Restaurant as a cook. For over 30 years, she worked side by side with her daughter-in-law at Ann’s Pet Salon, bathing and caring for all the dogs that came her way. As a wonderful cook, Nancy could make simple dishes delicious and shared her gift with her daughters and granddaughters.
Any activity that Nancy’s family was involved in, Nancy embraced and cheered them on. She loved to attend her son’s races and care for her beloved dogs and Johnnie’s squirrels and other critters that were lucky enough to be taken into their home. Holidays or anytime she could have her kids and grandkids all together were cherished by Nancy.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Bruns; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Scott Shafer; a son-in-law, Dan Bergman, all of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, Mike, Rod, Lisa, Deanna, Andrew, Jenny (Scott Peters), Heidi and Hannah; two great-granddaughters, Destiny Oakley and Makala Clark; two great-great-grandchildren; and twp brothers-in-law, Kenneth Hamburger of Kansas and Ray (Katherine) Bickel of California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie; a daughter, Deb Bergman; her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joanne (Dale) McAdams, Dona (Don) Peters; sister, Joyce Hamburger; and special daughter-in-law, Ann Bruns.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
