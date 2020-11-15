Nancy Bruns, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.

Service and celebration of Nancy’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both visitation and service.

Nancy was born Feb. 10, 1940, in Grand Island, the daughter of Gilbert and Lucile (Cross) Harder.

On May 30, 1958, she married Johnnie Bruns. Three children were born to this marriage. Over the years, the family made their home in Grand Island and Phillips, returning to Grand Island in later years.

For a time, Nancy was employed by Aurora Schools and Lee’s Family Restaurant as a cook. For over 30 years, she worked side by side with her daughter-in-law at Ann’s Pet Salon, bathing and caring for all the dogs that came her way. As a wonderful cook, Nancy could make simple dishes delicious and shared her gift with her daughters and granddaughters.