Nancy Bruns, 80, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2 p.m., with Dan Naranjo officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.