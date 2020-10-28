Nancy Casarez, 70

Nancy Kay (Schleicher) Casarez, 70, of Grand Island, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Memorial service and celebration of Nancy’s life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Nancy was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Grand Island, the daughter of Samuel and Patsy (Hildebrand) Schleicher. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. Nancy met the love of her life, Pilo, at Lions Club Park in 1965, and they were married June 7, 1969.

Nancy graduated from Salvation Army Officer Training College in 1999, becoming a commissioned officer at Belmont Central Spanish Corp in Chicago and later Garden City Corp in Kansas. She and Pilo returned to Grand Island, and Nancy was employed at Goodwill Industries as the housing coordinator placement specialist.

Nancy’s many enjoyments included cleaning her house, cooking (she was known for her Mexican food, especially enchiladas, taco salad and Runzas), sewing dresses, knitting and needlepoint. She loved crossword puzzles, her happy coloring app and Bingo on Thursdays.