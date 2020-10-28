Nancy Casarez, 70

Nancy Kay (Schleicher) Casarez, 70, of Grand Island, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of Nancy’s life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Nancy was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Grand Island, the daughter of Samuel and Patsy (Hildebrand) Schleicher. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. Nancy met the love of her life, Pilo, at Lions Club Park in 1965, and they were married June 7, 1969.
Nancy graduated from Salvation Army Officer Training College in 1999, becoming a commissioned officer at Belmont Central Spanish Corp in Chicago and later Garden City Corp in Kansas. She and Pilo returned to Grand Island, and Nancy was employed at Goodwill Industries as the housing coordinator placement specialist.
Nancy’s many enjoyments included cleaning her house, cooking (she was known for her Mexican food, especially enchiladas, taco salad and Runzas), sewing dresses, knitting and needlepoint. She loved crossword puzzles, her happy coloring app and Bingo on Thursdays.
Always non-judgmental, Nancy accepted and adored everyone. She helped and supported her family through their hardships. She left knowing her children are at peace and happy. She will be greatly missed until they are reunited once again.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Porfirio “Pilo” Casarez; six children, Tony (Kristy) Casarez, Jennifer Casarez, and Jackie Casarez, all of Grand Island, Steve (Lydia) Casarez of Lincoln, Phil (Jenn) Casarez of Lincoln, and Corina (Earnest) Wilcox of Grand Island; 23 grandchildren, Tony Jr., Ashley, Abigail, Thomas, Chad, Jami, Jason, Jessica, Dylan, Cameron, Zaden, Aydn, Zack, Elijah, Ezra, Jasmine, Isaac, Adrian, Damian, Lilianna, Broderick, Alicia and Crystal; and 14 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
Survivors also include five brothers and two sisters, Roger (Joan) Schleicher, Karen (Harold) Brie, Dave Schleicher, Terry (Ann) Schleicher, Samuel (Deb) Schleicher, Steve (Lorrie) Schleicher and Judy (Dave) Eastman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Delores R. Hernandez; and sister-in-law, Barb Schleicher.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. A GoFundMe page has been established.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
