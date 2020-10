Nancy Kay (Schleicher) Casarez, 70, of Grand Island, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Memorial service and celebration of Nancy’s life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.