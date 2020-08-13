HORDVILLE — Neil W. Bankson, 84, of Central City, formerly of Hordville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville, with the Rev. Ruth Boettcher officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Interment will be held at the Hordville Cemetery in Hordville.
Memorials are suggested to the Fridhem Lutheran Church and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Neil was born on the family homestead in Hordville on Oct. 31, 1935, to Everett and Ella (Breyer) Bankson. Neil attended School District 94, graduated from Hordville High School in 1954, and attended one semester at Luther College in Wahoo.
He enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 31, 1957. He attended basic training in Fort Ord, Calif. He deployed to the Far East in July of 1957 and served in Korea until October 1958. He served as a clerk-typist, service company, 1st Calvary Division, 19th Infantry Regiment. He was honorably discharged from active duty Dec. 9, 1958, and honorably discharged from the Army Reserve on Dec. 31, 1962.
Neil and Joan (Huff) were married on June 7, 1959, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Gretna. To this union, two children were born. The Banksons celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year. Neil was a farmer, ran a stack mover and worked for York County as a maintainer operator. He retired in February 2009.
Neil’s hobbies were flying and restoring old tractors. He earned his private pilot’s license on July 21, 1981. Neil restored a 1949 Farmall H and a 1952 Farmall C, which he and his son Bill drove in the Guinness World Record of the largest Parade of Classic Tractors by RFD-TV in Grand Island during the Nebraska State Fair in 2012.
He was an active member of Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville, served on the church council and on the cemetery board. He was a past member of the Flying Farmers and a member of the Lone Tree Antique Tractor Club. Neil enjoyed being with his family and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. His joys were farming, flying, visiting with friends and his morning coffee group. No one was a stranger to Neil.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of Central City; son, Bill and Laurie Bankson of Columbus; daughter, Jane and John Davis of Hershey; six grandchildren, Jill Bankson Lenners, Tracie Bankson Solomon, Ashley Bankson Pierce, Joey Davis, Jennifer Davis and Jason Davis; eight great-grandchildren, Cole Schank, Ella Schank, Courtney Lenners, Nicole Lenners, William Solomon, Gavin Solomon, Mason Pierce and Blake Pierce; two brothers, Dean and Karen Bankson of Central City and Marvin and Janice Bankson of Polk; three sisters, Doris Benner of Central City, Luella Ernst of Wahoo and Betty and Don George of Sutton; sisters-in-law, Dolores Bankson of Lincoln and Patti Huff of Gretna; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eldon and Don; one sister, Elvera Steimle; sister-in-law, Donna Bankson, and brothers-in-law, Jerry Reeves, Harry Steimle, Charles Benner and William Ernst.