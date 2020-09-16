Nellie Grim, 87

LINCOLN — Nellie A. Grim, the daughter of Joseph and Habooba Abood, was born in Jib Jenine, Lebanon, on April 8, 1933, and passed away at Sumner Place in Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 87.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with visitation the hour prior. Live streaming is available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastor Dan Bremer will officiate, and burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.
In 1948, Nellie immigrated by herself to America, arriving through Ellis Island, New York. She graduated from high school in Charleston, W.Va., in May 1954. Nellie married Dale K. Grim on June 27, 1954, and the two began their lives together in Charleston. They relocated to Dannebrog in 1960 and Grand Island in 1970.
Nellie had a servant’s heart and she and Dale were blessed to be very active and raise their family alongside their friends in the Baptist Church. Nellie was a deaconess in the Baptist Church in Grand Island and taught Sunday School for many years. Nellie also made Syrian bread to be used for communion.
Nellie’s ministry did not stop at the door of the church. She was also a member of the Howard County Extension Club, past president of Grand Island Business and Professional Women, a Teammate Mentor, and chosen as Grand Island Independent Mother of the Year in 1974. In all her activities, Nellie lived a Christian life by example, interacting with everyone with a gentle, loving manner and a kind heart.
Nellie was a lifelong learner, always pursuing new things. Beginning in her 50s she enrolled in business and computer classes at Central Community College, continuing her studies until she was almost 75. Nellie was employed over the years at the Cairo Public Schools, Ace Hardware and Dillard’s in Grand Island, where she worked for 20 years until she retired at age 78.
Nellie was happiest when she was cooking and baking for her family and friends. Throughout the years, many Islanders grew to love Nellie‘s Middle Eastern dishes and pastries. But more than any other, Nellie’s Baklava was known far and wide. She happily taught more than a few eager students the secret of baking that very special treat.
Nellie’s memory is cherished by her children, JoAnn Bjorkman of Aurora, James (Sully) Grim of Oviedo, Fla., and Lynn (Jon) Rath of Lincoln; foster sister, JoAnn Calabrese of Parsippany, N.J; nine grandchildren, Mandy Hilsabeck, Eric Bjorkman, Shannon Meguire, Grant Kolar, Eric Kolar, Joshua and Natalie Grim, Jamie and Jill Rath; seven great-grandchildren: Timothy, Alexandra and Sierra Bjorkman, Ayden Hilsabeck, Trent Taylor, Dax Meguire, and Hannah Callahan; along with numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a sister, Seamone Haddad; and her foster family, George Sr., Lucy, Lucille, and George Jr. Naseef.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Nellie A. Grim Scholarship Fund at Central Community College. Please make checks payable to Central Community College Foundation and mail to: 201 Foundation Place, Suite 200, Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com
