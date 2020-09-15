Nellie Grim, 87

LINCOLN — Nellie A. Grim, 87, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home with visitation the hour prior. Pastor Dan Bremer will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Dannebrog Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.