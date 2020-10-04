Norma Andersen, 78

CENTRAL CITY — Norma J. (Smith) Andersen, 78, of Central City, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Grinnell Regional Medical Center in Grinnell, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City. Visitation will be held at the church Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at the Central City Cemetery following the funeral service.

Norma Jane was born May 5, 1942, in Fairbury, to Clifford and Vera (Humphris) Keller. Norma grew up in the Shelton area and graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in 1960. On Aug. 28, 1960, she was united in marriage to Warren Lee Smith in Shelton. Warren and Norma made their home in Central City where they owned and operated Lone Tree Printing. Norma then began working at Litzenberg Hospital in Central City as an X-ray tech and EMT until 1993.

She then began driving truck with her husband, Warren, until 2005, when they both retired. They then began wintering at Oleander Acres in Mission, Texas. Norma continued to winter there even after Warren’s death in 2006. On May 4, 2012, she was united in marriage to William “Phil” Andersen in Central City. Following Phil’s death, Norma remained in Central City.